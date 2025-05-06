Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Reform: New Mining Policy and Water Dispute with Haryana

Punjab introduces a new mining policy aimed at minimizing corruption and boosting revenue. Sand and gravel extraction rights now rest with landowners, eliminating auctions. Meanwhile, Punjab stands firm against Haryana's water requests amid the Bhakra Beas water dispute, citing completion of canal repairs and an end to the emergency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:18 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to combat corruption and enhance revenue, the Punjab government has rolled out a new mining policy. This initiative allows landowners to directly extract sand and gravel without the necessity of auctioning, aiming to streamline the process and increase transparency.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the policy will minimize illegal mining incidents, ensuring a more substantial supply and directly benefiting the public. Revenue generation is expected to rise as the royalty rates for these resources remain unchanged. Moreover, enforcement will be stringent, with site monitoring enhanced by cameras, RFID, and bridges.

In another significant move, Punjab remains steadfast in its water distribution stance amid its ongoing dispute with Haryana. Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh Garry informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court about completed repair work on the Western Yamuna Canal. Garry emphasized that Punjab is committed to its voluntary water allocation, countering Haryana's request for additional water, which he claimed was baseless since the cited emergency had resolved by May 1. Criticism was pointed at the Bhakra Beas Management Board for procedural lapses in emergency meeting calls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

