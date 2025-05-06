Russian Oil Strategy Amid Global Market Shifts

Oil prices are a pivotal factor in shaping Russia's budget and economy, but national interests supersede other considerations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

Peskov was addressing comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who implied that declining oil prices might prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to engage in resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Russia's strategic monitoring of the global oil market is crucial, aided by its collaboration within the OPEC+ framework, aimed at keeping oil prices at an advantageous level, Peskov remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)