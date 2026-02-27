Ukraine Considers Joint Ventures to Bolster Air Defenses
Ukraine plans to form consortia with allies to develop air defense systems capable of countering ballistic missiles and addressing a shortage of munitions for U.S.-made Patriot systems. Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov emphasizes Ukraine's potential to produce its own counter-ballistic systems, amid delays in receiving aid from allies.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine is weighing the formation of consortia with its allies to establish air defenses potent enough to neutralize ballistic missiles, addressing a pressing ammunition shortfall for U.S.-supplied Patriot systems, according to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. These systems have been vital in protecting Ukraine's airspace from Russian threats.
The stockpile of Patriot PAC-3 missiles is alarmingly low, highlighted Fedorov, who revealed Ukraine's capability to independently manufacture counter-ballistic systems. Since assuming office in mid-January, Fedorov has prioritized air defense.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized delays from Ukraine's allies in supplying Patriot missiles since Russia's 2022 invasion. Fedorov disclosed discussions with Zelenskiy about joint air defense ventures, although specific talks with allies are not yet confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Refutes Russian Nuclear Accusations Amid Peace Talks
Zelenskiy's Hopes for Trilateral Peace Talks
Zelenskiy and Trump Push for Trilateral Talks to End Europe’s Largest Conflict
UPDATE 2-Zelenskiy marks war anniversary vowing to fight on, with Ukraine's allies divided
UPDATE 1-Zelenskiy says Ukraine has defended its independence on fourth anniversary of war