Ukraine Considers Joint Ventures to Bolster Air Defenses

Ukraine is weighing the formation of consortia with its allies to establish air defenses potent enough to neutralize ballistic missiles, addressing a pressing ammunition shortfall for U.S.-supplied Patriot systems, according to Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. These systems have been vital in protecting Ukraine's airspace from Russian threats.

The stockpile of Patriot PAC-3 missiles is alarmingly low, highlighted Fedorov, who revealed Ukraine's capability to independently manufacture counter-ballistic systems. Since assuming office in mid-January, Fedorov has prioritized air defense.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized delays from Ukraine's allies in supplying Patriot missiles since Russia's 2022 invasion. Fedorov disclosed discussions with Zelenskiy about joint air defense ventures, although specific talks with allies are not yet confirmed.

