Supreme Court Dismisses Mughal Descendant's Red Fort Plea

The Supreme Court has rejected the plea filed by Roshan Ara, a woman asserting lineage from Bahadur Shah Zafar, to claim ownership of Delhi's iconic Red Fort. Citing financial hardships, the family accuses the government of disregarding their legacy and failing to recognize their role in India's history.

"Despite anticipating this outcome, we filed the petition because we face financial crises," Roshan Ara told ANI, expressing disappointment in the verdict. She emphasized the family's sacrifices for the nation and described the rejection as a grave injustice.

Recalling earlier legal efforts by Sultana Begum, widow of Mughal emperor's descendant Mirza Mohammed Bedar Bakht, Ara lamented that courts have consistently denied them justice. She urged the government to take note of their plight, highlighting the financial struggles they endure despite the nation's revenue from Mughal heritage sites.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna dismissed the plea, questioning the specificity of their claim just to the Red Fort. Previously, the Delhi High Court dismissed similar appeals, citing delays over 150 years in contesting the ownership.

The family sought compensation for alleged illegal occupation by the government since 1857, claiming internal recognition as inheritors during Nehru's tenure when a political pension was granted. Roshan Ara remains determined to pursue justice, appealing for public support post-verdict.

