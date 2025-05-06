Left Menu

Paytm's Losses Narrow Despite Revenue Drop: A Financial Snapshot

One97 Communications, the owner of the Paytm brand, reported a narrowing of losses to Rs 545 crore for Q4 2025, compared to Rs 551 crore in Q4 2024. Revenue dropped 15.7% to Rs 1,911.5 crore. For FY25, losses halved to Rs 645.2 crore, with revenue declining by 31% to Rs 6,900 crore.

Fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, reported a reduction in losses to Rs 545 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a slight improvement from a Rs 551 crore loss in the same quarter the previous year, according to their regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations experienced a significant downturn, dropping 15.7% to Rs 1,911.5 crore from Rs 2,267.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter. This decline is indicative of wider challenges facing the fintech sector.

For the fiscal year 2025, One97 Communications saw its losses more than halve, down to Rs 645.2 crore from Rs 1,390.4 crore the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations also saw a sharp decline of about 31%, falling to Rs 6,900 crore compared to Rs 9,977.8 crore in FY24.

