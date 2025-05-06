JKSDRF on High Alert: Strengthening Readiness Amid Security Threats

In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (JKSDRF) has heightened its preparedness in Udhampur. Known for its swift response, the JKSDRF plays a crucial role in managing crises, whether caused by natural disasters or human actions.

The Udhampur unit's operational readiness has been intensified, with personnel enhancing their drills to improve rescue capabilities. Inspector Ankeshwar Nath confirmed that procedures have been tightened post-Pahalgam incident to eliminate response delays, backed by improved equipment and ongoing exercises.

Meanwhile, a mock drill focusing on a boat capsize scenario was conducted at Dal Lake, Srinagar. High-ranking officials from Civil Defence and NDRF attended a meeting regarding national preparedness initiatives, emphasizing the significance of drills for effective civil defence.

(With inputs from agencies.)