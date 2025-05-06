BJP Holds Protest Against AAP Over Delhi's Water Supply Crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Tuesday. The demonstration was sparked by the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana, which has impacted the national capital's water supply.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal's Punjab government of deliberately stopping Delhi's water supply as a form of 'revenge' for electoral losses in the capital's Assembly elections. Sachdeva, alongside other notable BJP leaders such as Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, voiced these accusations during the protest.

Bansuri Swaraj, a BJP Member of Parliament, reaffirmed the party's demands, stating, "We are here today to demand the rights of the people of Delhi." She was supported by BJP MLA Shikha Rai, who echoed the call for the restoration of Delhi's water supply. The conflict intensified as Punjab's AAP-led government refused to adhere to the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release additional water to Haryana, citing low water levels.

Amid the controversy, Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal introduced a resolution in the state's legislative assembly, opposing further water release to Haryana. Previous attempts to resolve the dispute included an all-party meeting led by Haryana's Chief Minister, resulting in a resolution urging Punjab to comply with agreed water allocations.

