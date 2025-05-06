Left Menu

BJP Holds Protest Against AAP Over Delhi's Water Supply Crisis

The BJP staged a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of halting Delhi's water supply amid a water dispute with Haryana. The issue arises as Punjab refuses additional water allocations to Haryana, citing depleted reservoir levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 18:08 IST
BJP Holds Protest Against AAP Over Delhi's Water Supply Crisis
BJP holds protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Tuesday. The demonstration was sparked by the ongoing water dispute between Punjab and Haryana, which has impacted the national capital's water supply.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal's Punjab government of deliberately stopping Delhi's water supply as a form of 'revenge' for electoral losses in the capital's Assembly elections. Sachdeva, alongside other notable BJP leaders such as Manoj Tiwari and Bansuri Swaraj, voiced these accusations during the protest.

Bansuri Swaraj, a BJP Member of Parliament, reaffirmed the party's demands, stating, "We are here today to demand the rights of the people of Delhi." She was supported by BJP MLA Shikha Rai, who echoed the call for the restoration of Delhi's water supply. The conflict intensified as Punjab's AAP-led government refused to adhere to the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release additional water to Haryana, citing low water levels.

Amid the controversy, Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal introduced a resolution in the state's legislative assembly, opposing further water release to Haryana. Previous attempts to resolve the dispute included an all-party meeting led by Haryana's Chief Minister, resulting in a resolution urging Punjab to comply with agreed water allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025