Delhi Court Drama: Youth Congress Protesters in Custody

A Delhi court has placed three Youth Congress activists, arrested after a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit, in police custody. The dramatic arrest involved a tense 24-hour standoff with Shimla police. The activists' legal team claimed the arrests were politically motivated.

Updated: 26-02-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:51 IST
A Delhi court has ordered three Youth Congress activists into police custody following their involvement in a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. The decision came after a turbulent 24-hour standoff with Shimla police when Delhi Police secured their custody from Himachal Pradesh.

The activists, arrested on the charge of conspiracy, were brought before Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta, who sanctioned their custody for further investigation. Prosecutors alleged the activists were part of a larger scheme, marked by extensive distribution of customized T-shirts, to disrupt the summit.

Defense attorneys criticized the arrest as a politically driven endeavor to silence dissent against the opposition. The arrests initiated a jurisdictional conflict between Delhi and Shimla police, culminating with the activists' transfer back to the capital under heavy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

