Tragic Collision Claims Eight Lives in Katihar, Bihar

A devastating collision between a car and a tractor near Chandpur Hanuman temple in Katihar, Bihar, led to the loss of eight lives. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended condolences to the victims' families, urging strength and swift recovery for the injured. Two survivors are receiving treatment at Purnia Sadar Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:19 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident that unfolded in Katihar, Bihar, eight people lost their lives following a collision between a car and a tractor. The accident occurred near the Chandpur Hanuman temple, situated within the jurisdiction of Kursela police station.

Reacting to the sorrowful event, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed profound condolences to the families who lost loved ones. 'The incident is deeply saddening,' noted the Chief Minister, urging divine strength for the grieving families during this distressing period.

The Chief Minister's Office reported that alongside mourning the loss of lives, Kumar expressed hope for the rapid recovery of two individuals injured in the crash, currently undergoing treatment at Purnia Sadar Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

