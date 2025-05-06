Left Menu

Bus-Tractor Collision in Balasore Leaves 25 Injured, Prompting Massive Rescue

In Balasore, a bus-tractor collision injured 25 people when a bus plunged into a drain after losing control on the Balasore-Fuladi road. Swift rescue operations by emergency teams and locals ensured prompt medical aid. Preliminary reports indicate speeding as a potential cause. No fatalities have been reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 19:20 IST
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a troubling incident on the Balasore-Fuladi road, at least 25 passengers sustained injuries following a collision between a bus and a tractor near the Nuniajodi Bridge. The bus, speeding from Jaleswar to Balasore, veered off course and plunged into a roadside drain after being hit by the oncoming tractor.

The scene rapidly transformed as emergency responders, including teams from the Fire Department, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and local residents, conducted an intensive rescue operation. Initially, 5-6 trapped individuals were extricated by the fire team upon arrival, according to Balasore Assistant Fire Officer Samir Kumar Bisal.

By the time rescue teams arrived, multiple injured passengers had already been transported to district hospitals. Bisal confirmed that there were no life-threatening injuries, with only one or two individuals suffering relatively serious wounds. Efforts to retrieve the bus and check for any remaining items or passengers are ongoing.

Despite the absence of fatalities, the accident site drew significant local attention, impacting traffic flow on the busy route. While authorities have yet to pinpoint the exact cause, initial assessments suggest the crash was due in part to speeding and collision impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

