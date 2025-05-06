Nadda Calls for Nationwide Health Sector Disaster Preparedness

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda has called for urgent nationwide readiness in the health sector to manage potential disasters and fire hazards. Speaking at the 2nd National Workshop on Health Disaster Preparedness and Fire Safety, Nadda highlighted the crucial role each individual plays in driving real change.

He emphasized the importance of training and preparedness through digital platforms such as the Integrated Government Online Training (iGOT), designed to enhance the capacity of public officials. Nadda praised the coordination between states and union territories for the workshop, aimed at strengthening the resilience of the health sector.

Nadda outlined the need for a broader scope of preparedness beyond traditional institutions, stressing the importance of training in all healthcare facilities, including private hospitals and wellness centers. He highlighted the specific hazards within healthcare settings and the importance of inclusive responsibility, urging hands-on practice to ensure effective disaster prevention.

(With inputs from agencies.)