Supreme Court Tackles OBC Reservation Debate in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court of India, in a discourse concerning reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in Maharashtra, illustrated the situation as analogous to a railway journey. The bench indicated that individuals who have secured seats are now reluctant to allow others aboard, as reflected in arguments from the petitioner.

The case, brought forth by Mangesh Shankar Sasane, challenged the current criteria for granting OBC reservations based solely on social backwardness while disregarding political backwardness, as previously ruled necessary by the court in the Krishnamoorthy case. This contention was voiced by senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, representing Sasane, underlining that electoral reservations require a distinct determination of political backwardness.

Justice Surya Kant pointedly remarked on the broader implications of inclusivity, suggesting that recognizing various backward classes is inevitable. "States are bound to identify more classes," Kant asserted. He emphasized that nobody should be excluded from potential benefits, urging against confining reservations to select groups.

The court noticed multiple related pleas and opted for a hearing later that day. Subsequently, it ordered that local elections in Maharashtra proceed despite ongoing legal disputes over OBC reservations. The bench maintained that constitutional mandates for consistent elections in local governance should not be hindered by unresolved issues.

The Maharashtra Election Commission was instructed to announce these elections within a month and endeavor to conclude them within four months, ensuring democratic processes continue uninterrupted.

