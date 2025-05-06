Left Menu

Raging Inferno Engulfs Visakhapatnam Scrap Yard

A massive blaze engulfed a scrap godown in Visakhapatnam's Anakapalle area, drawing swift response from fire services. The cause remains unknown, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Further information is awaited as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:22 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted in a scrap godown located in the Anakapalle area of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, prompting fire services to swiftly respond to extinguish the blaze.

Images captured from the scene depict thick smoke billowing from the site as the godown was completely engulfed in flames. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Fortunately, reports indicate there are no casualties or injuries from the incident. Investigations are underway to uncover more details about this alarming event. Updates are expected as the situation develops. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

