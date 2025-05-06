Barmer's Vigorous Prep for Nationwide Mock Drill Amid Rising Tensions

The district administration of Barmer, Rajasthan, is accelerating preparations for a major mock drill on May 7, involving both officials and residents in comprehensive civil defense activities. Barmer, a frontier district sharing its boundary with Pakistan, holds a historical legacy from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, with locals consistently backing the armed forces during national crises, a sentiment that persists today.

Jaitu Singh, involved in civil defense tasks, confirmed to ANI that the preparations are underway and that the drill will occur throughout Barmer. Barmer MP and Congress leader Ummeda Ram Beniwal expressed the district's readiness for the exercise and highlighted prevalent nationalism among locals who have historically supported national efforts. He also affirmed the Congress party's alignment with the government's stance post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Parag Singh, a resident who witnessed the 1971 war, shared memories of the local populace taking refuge in bunkers. He emphasized ongoing support for the armed forces, fueled by strong nationalist feelings. Singh conveyed anger over the recent Pahalgam incident, advocating for decisive action against Pakistan. The district's preparedness encompasses siren checks and is part of nationwide measures following recent events, as directed by the Union Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)