Supreme Court Reopens 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Acquittals

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notifications to accused individuals in six acquittals related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, a case that has drawn fresh appeals from the Delhi and Central governments. This move comes after the filing of Special Leave Petitions (SLPs), with a bench led by Justices Abhay S. Okay directing the accused to respond by July 21.

The court acknowledged the significant delay in filing appeals before the Delhi High Court while emphasizing the need to address grievances highlighted in various writ petitions. It has called for the digital records of the trial court and instructed the submission of evidence notes from petitioner S Gurlad Singh Kahlon.

Kahlon, whose 2016 plea spurred the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), is tasked with compiling evidence against the accused by July 21. This action follows the Supreme Court's prior direction for the government to contest acquittals previously dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)