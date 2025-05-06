Left Menu

Revolutionizing Pension Processing: Launch of J&K's Pension Suvidha Portal

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah launched the Pension Suvidha portal to digitize pension management for government employees. Developed with the Finance Department and NIC, the portal simplifies processes, increases transparency, and supports 240,000 pensioners. Features include online applications, real-time tracking, and electronic data exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:29 IST
In a significant technological leap, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has introduced the Pension Suvidha portal, aimed at digitizing the pension sanctioning process for the state's government employees. This innovative portal seeks to streamline procedures and enhance transparency across the board.

Developed in conjunction with the Finance Department and the National Informatics Center, the portal is a boon for 240,000 pensioners under the Old Pension Scheme. It reduces red tape, enabling electronic data exchange and providing a more pensioner-friendly experience, especially for those nearing retirement.

With features like early SMS alerts preceding an employee's retirement and integration with existing HR and salary systems, the new portal promises much-needed efficiency and ease in handling pensions. Additionally, it facilitates online application submissions, life certificate submissions, and KYC updates, providing a comprehensive digital solution for pension management in J&K.

