Boost for House of Himalayas: Union Minister Opens New Store at Jolly Grant Airport

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a House of Himalayas store at Jolly Grant Airport, Uttarakhand, highlighting the importance of promoting local hill products. The initiative aims to strengthen the brand and support state farmers and entrepreneurs. A Centre of Excellence for the brand will also be established in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 21:59 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a new store of 'House of Himalayas' at Jolly Grant Airport, emphasizing the initiative's role in promoting local hill products from Uttarakhand. This key development is expected to bolster the local economy by giving the products a national platform.

During his visit, Chouhan interacted with progressive farmers in Rishikesh, encouraging them and highlighting the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for research and promotion of these products. This effort symbolizes the region's dedication to elevating its agricultural and artisanal offerings to new heights.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the store opening as a tribute to the hardworking farmers, artisans, women, and small entrepreneurs of Uttarakhand. Notable interactions included successful self-help group initiatives and innovative land fertility treatments by local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

