FTSE 100 Flat Amid Tariff Turmoil, Midcap Stocks Rally

The FTSE 100 index in Britain ended the trading session flat on Tuesday as investors grappled with ongoing tariff concerns and their potential impact on the economy. Investors are now focusing on forthcoming policy decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

In contrast, the midcap index gained 0.6%, marking its ninth straight day of gains. Market uncertainty was further fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the U.S. and potential tariffs on pharmaceuticals, contributing to the apprehension gripping financial markets in recent months.

Investors are hopeful for easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China following Beijing's consideration of Washington's invitation for tariff discussions, though limited details have left markets puzzled over the White House's intentions. Stocks of precious metal miners led the sectoral gains with a 5.5% increase following a rise in gold prices.

