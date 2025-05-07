Diplomatic Solutions: Mexican Tomatoes at Stake

In a productive meeting in Washington, Mexican Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue negotiated key agreements with U.S. representatives, including Brooke Rollins, aimed at resolving the impasse over Mexican tomato exports. Berdegue and industry leaders expressed optimism that these discussions will alleviate potential tensions between the two nations.

Berdegue, though coy about specifics, emphasized the mutual benefits posed by the deals. The U.S. announced intentions to exit an existing tomato export agreement, citing protection for domestic growers, leading to anticipated tariffs of 20.91% effective July 14, sparking urgency in the talks.

The minister shed light on a multifaceted approach to bridge diplomatic gaps, including tackling issues with the New World screwworm pest and enhancing Mexico's water shipments crucial to Texas farmers. These moves aim to honor long-standing bilateral treaties and sustain cross-border economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)