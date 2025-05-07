Left Menu

India's Boldest Strike: Operation Sindoor Shakes Terror Grounds

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh applauds Operation Sindoor, emphasizing party support for India's military response to the Pahalgam attack. Indian forces successfully struck terror targets in Pakistan and PoJK, marking the deepest incursion since 1971. The operation underscores India's firm stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:05 IST
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move following the Pahalgam attack, India's armed forces conducted a significant operation against terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' this mission retaliated against key terror targets, shaking the region in a bold strategic move.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lauded the precision of the operation, reiterating his party's steadfast backing of military actions aimed at dismantling terror networks. Speaking on X, Ramesh underscored the importance of a firm national policy to combat terrorism in a statement that called for national unity.

The operation, jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeted locations hosting Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders. Sources revealed a careful execution led to all nine targets being successfully neutralized, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the operation closely throughout the night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

