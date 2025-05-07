India's Boldest Strike: Operation Sindoor Shakes Terror Grounds

In a decisive move following the Pahalgam attack, India's armed forces conducted a significant operation against terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Dubbed 'Operation Sindoor,' this mission retaliated against key terror targets, shaking the region in a bold strategic move.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lauded the precision of the operation, reiterating his party's steadfast backing of military actions aimed at dismantling terror networks. Speaking on X, Ramesh underscored the importance of a firm national policy to combat terrorism in a statement that called for national unity.

The operation, jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeted locations hosting Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders. Sources revealed a careful execution led to all nine targets being successfully neutralized, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitoring the operation closely throughout the night.

