Operation Sindoor: Striking Terrorism at its Core

In a powerful blow against terrorism, India's Operation Sindoor has successfully targeted key terror infrastructures in Pakistan, bringing a sense of justice to victims' families affected by previous attacks.

The father of Pahalgam terror attack victim, Bharat Bhushan, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive actions, noting the significance of coordinated efforts with the Army, Air Force, and Navy. The operation targeted nine terrorist camps, reportedly killing over 100 militants, and demonstrated India's resolve against terror threats.

Despite the operation's success, calls for continued action persist. Families affected by the Pahalgam attack emphasized the need to root out remaining terrorists and their hideouts to prevent further cross-border threats. Operation Sindoor was a direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen, highlighting the critical need for robust counter-terrorism measures.

