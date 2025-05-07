Operation Sindoor: India's Swift Response to Terrorism

In a decisive move against terrorism, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' aimed at crippling nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan, following the tragic Pahalgam attack. Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, while praising this action, reaffirmed his party's unwavering support for the Indian armed forces, emphasizing global commendation for the country's decisive response.

Raj Kumar Verka highlighted that Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, stands united with the Indian Army. He asserted that in times of need, his party would provide unequivocal support to the military. Verka also advocated for Pakistan to be recognized internationally as a 'terrorist state,' citing its continuous support for terrorism.

Asserting the importance of India's offensive, Verka confidently dismissed Pakistan's threats as ineffective. He outlined Pakistan's longstanding mischiefs against India, including the infiltration of weapons and terrorists. He declared that 'Operation Sindoor' served as an appropriate retaliation, showcasing India's readiness to defend its sovereignty. The operation, executed jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, successfully targeted top leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, eliciting praise from international communities.

