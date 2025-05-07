Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Swift Response to Terrorism

'Operation Sindoor' targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam attack. Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka applauded India's armed forces and urged declaring Pakistan a terrorist state. Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force successfully executed coordinated strikes, gaining worldwide praise for targeting JeM and LeT leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:32 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Swift Response to Terrorism
Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against terrorism, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' aimed at crippling nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan, following the tragic Pahalgam attack. Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, while praising this action, reaffirmed his party's unwavering support for the Indian armed forces, emphasizing global commendation for the country's decisive response.

Raj Kumar Verka highlighted that Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, stands united with the Indian Army. He asserted that in times of need, his party would provide unequivocal support to the military. Verka also advocated for Pakistan to be recognized internationally as a 'terrorist state,' citing its continuous support for terrorism.

Asserting the importance of India's offensive, Verka confidently dismissed Pakistan's threats as ineffective. He outlined Pakistan's longstanding mischiefs against India, including the infiltration of weapons and terrorists. He declared that 'Operation Sindoor' served as an appropriate retaliation, showcasing India's readiness to defend its sovereignty. The operation, executed jointly by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, successfully targeted top leaders of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, eliciting praise from international communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025