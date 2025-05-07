China Unleashes Economic Stimulus Amid Trade War Turmoil

In a decisive move to counteract the economic fallout from the U.S.-China trade war, Chinese authorities announced a comprehensive economic stimulus package on Wednesday. This includes significant interest rate cuts and an expansive injection of liquidity.

The measures come as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer are set to meet China's top economic official He Lifeng in Switzerland, marking a critical opportunity for both nations to alleviate trade tensions. The prolonged trade standoff has already strained global markets and disrupted supply chains.

China's central bank plans to reduce the borrowing cost of its reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points, and a cut in reserve requirement ratios is expected to release 1 trillion yuan into the economy. The moves are seen as "preventive" by experts, preparing China as trade negotiations with the U.S. take shape over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)