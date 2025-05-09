Drone Ban Imposed in Jodhpur Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jodhpur administration has instituted a ban on drone operations without prior authorization, citing national security concerns. The move, enforced under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, underscores the district's strategic importance.

An order from the Jodhpur Deputy Commissioner Of Police issued on Friday mandates that drone activities within the jurisdiction of the Jodhpur Commissionerate are prohibited without explicit permission. Signed under order No. PU.A-Jodh/Avisha/Sang/2025/966 dated May 9, 2025, the directive stipulates immediate drone surrender at local police stations to avoid legal repercussions.

This development coincides with heightened India-Pakistan tensions following 'Operation Sindoor', launched by the Indian Armed Forces. The operation, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered regions of Jammu and Kashmir, was a response to a deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, resulting in numerous civilian casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)