Escalating Tensions: India Repels Pakistani Drone Incursions

Amid mounting tensions, India has successfully intercepted multiple Pakistani drone incursions on its western borders, aiming to target military and civilian areas. Indian Armed Forces responded by neutralizing threats and ensuring civilian safety during blackouts in various regions. The conflict has also seen heavy artillery exchanges along the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:07 IST
Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid blackout in Rajouri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense standoff, Indian Armed Forces have thwarted attempts by Pakistan to target Indian cities and infrastructure using drones. The incursions, which resulted in blackouts in Jammu and surrounding areas, were met with India's air defense systems intercepting the drones, averting potential destruction.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advised residents to remain indoors amid the unrest, emphasizing the importance of not spreading rumors. Despite continued sounds of artillery fire, Abdullah expressed confidence that cooperation and calm would see citizens through the challenging period.

At a media briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh revealed that Pakistan's military violated Indian airspace, utilizing drones for intelligence-gathering and weaponry tests. Indian forces responded effectively, neutralizing threats while maintaining the safety of international civil airspace. Singh noted that forensic analysis is being conducted on drone debris, believed to be of Turkish origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

