IMF Approves $1 Billion For Pakistan Amid Economic Recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave the green light for an immediate disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion to Pakistan as part of the ongoing Extended Fund Facility, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the approval, highlighting it as a positive stride towards Pakistan's economic recovery. In a statement, he dismissed attempts by India to undermine these developments as ineffective.

The PMO emphasized that Pakistan's economic outlook has shown signs of improvement and that the nation is on a path towards development, aided by the extended financial support from the IMF.

(With inputs from agencies.)