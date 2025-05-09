Left Menu

IMF Approves $1 Billion For Pakistan Amid Economic Recovery

The International Monetary Fund has approved a disbursement of around USD 1 billion to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction, noting improvements in Pakistan's economic situation and dismissed India's attempts to counter these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:14 IST
IMF Approves $1 Billion For Pakistan Amid Economic Recovery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave the green light for an immediate disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion to Pakistan as part of the ongoing Extended Fund Facility, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the approval, highlighting it as a positive stride towards Pakistan's economic recovery. In a statement, he dismissed attempts by India to undermine these developments as ineffective.

The PMO emphasized that Pakistan's economic outlook has shown signs of improvement and that the nation is on a path towards development, aided by the extended financial support from the IMF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025