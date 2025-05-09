Left Menu

India Unites Amid Rising Tensions: Congress Rallies Behind Armed Forces

In a show of unity, Congress leader Sachin Pilot and other party members vocalized support for the armed forces while condemning recent attacks along the India-Pakistan border. The Jai Hind Yatra, held in response to heightened tensions and recent terrorist activities, emphasized national solidarity against external threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:25 IST
India Unites Amid Rising Tensions: Congress Rallies Behind Armed Forces
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has unequivocally voiced support for the Indian government and the armed forces. Speaking to ANI, Pilot urged for the eradication of terrorism, lamenting the recent killings in Pahalgam, and praised the Indian Army's unwavering courage.

The Congress party organized a Jai Hind Yatra across Pradesh Congress Committee units, rallying for unity and solidarity. Historical bipartisan support during wartime was highlighted, with Pilot referencing past cooperation between Indian leaders. Strong participation in the rally underscored the nation's collective resolve.

In Bhopal, Congress leaders, including MP Pramod Tiwari and Rajasthan's Jitu Patwari, emphasized their commitment to national security, supporting the government's military strategies. The situation, marked by recent drone attacks thwarted by India's defenses, continues to garner international calls for diplomatic restraint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

