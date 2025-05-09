Uttarakhand's Anti-Corruption Drive: A Bold Stance Against Graft

The Uttarakhand government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is taking a decisive stance against corruption. Following Dhami's directive for immediate and thorough action on corruption complaints, personnel involved in corrupt practices are being swiftly arrested and prosecuted by Vigilance officials.

In a recent development, Vigilance officers apprehended the Chief Treasurer and Accountant Treasury of Nainital district for accepting a bribe of ₹120,000. This action is part of Uttarakhand's 'Zero Tolerance on Corruption' policy, which has seen historic decisions and concrete actions over the past three years.

The state's ongoing campaign has led to the arrest of over 150 officials and mafias associated with corruption and exam scams. A stringent anti-cheating law has curbed fraud in the educational sector, aiding over 23,000 youths to secure transparent government jobs without any cheating allegations. In a related meeting, Dhami focused on providing platforms for reverse migration successes and emphasized the need for adequate medical resources across hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)