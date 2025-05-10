Empowering Peace: Why Gender Equality is Essential for Effective Peacekeeping

In the complex aftermath of conflict, where societies struggle to rebuild trust and institutions, the role of peacekeeping is vital. Through its multidimensional operations, the United Nations supports conflict-torn regions in transitioning from fragility to peace. These missions bring together soldiers, police officers, and civilian personnel under the UN flag, aiming not only to provide security but also to build sustainable peace. One key element in making these efforts more effective is gender equality.

Why Gender Equality Matters in Peacekeeping

Gender equality is not just a moral imperative; it's a strategic necessity. Conflict affects women, men, boys, and girls differently, and addressing those differences improves the impact and sustainability of peace operations. When women participate in peacekeeping, their presence brings new perspectives and approaches to community engagement, intelligence gathering, conflict resolution, and trust-building.

Women peacekeepers serve across all facets of operations: manning checkpoints, conducting patrols, engaging with communities, gathering intelligence, and enforcing law and order. They are instrumental in promoting gender-sensitive solutions and are more likely to be approached by women in local communities, especially on sensitive issues like sexual violence.

Lt. Colonel Rubana Nowshin Mithila of Bangladesh, who has served in Côte d’Ivoire and South Sudan, emphasized this when she noted, “There is balance in everything in nature. Peacekeeping missions too need balanced representation.” Her experience reflects the value of having women on the ground who understand and respond to the unique needs of local women and girls.

The Impact of Conflict on Women and Girls

Women and girls often bear the heaviest burden in conflict zones. They account for approximately 95% of reported sexual violence victims in these contexts. As primary caregivers, food providers, and often informal leaders in their communities, women face compounded challenges due to forced displacement, food insecurity, limited access to education and jobs, and the destruction of healthcare infrastructure.

Alarmingly, the number of women killed in conflict zones has been on the rise, doubling between 2022 and 2023, further underscoring the urgent need for protective and inclusive peacekeeping strategies.

The Current State of Women’s Representation

Despite the crucial role they play, women remain underrepresented in peacekeeping. As of January 2025:

Only 10% of UN uniformed peacekeepers are women.

Women represent 8.8% of military personnel and 21% of police personnel.

A staggering 97% of generals or equivalent ranks are men, with fewer than 1 in 10 senior officers being women.

These figures reflect both global gender disparities and the limited progression opportunities for women in national security institutions—the primary source of UN peacekeeping personnel.

Barriers to Women's Participation

According to a 2024 policy brief by the Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance (DCAF), four persistent barriers hinder women's inclusion in peacekeeping across 20 countries:

Underrepresentation at the national level: Women are largely absent from security institutions in operational and leadership roles. Entrenched gender stereotypes: Prevailing cultural norms influence what roles women are considered suitable for. Perceived favouritism: Inclusion efforts are often misinterpreted as disadvantaging men. Lack of infrastructure and policies: Many institutions fail to accommodate women's needs, such as caregiving responsibilities, suitable facilities, and properly fitted gear.

Key Strategies to Boost Women’s Participation

1. Security Sector Reform (SSR)

True inclusivity requires more than numbers. SSR ensures security institutions are not only gender-balanced but also accountable, effective, and equitable. This includes:

Researching barriers and identifying successful models for women’s inclusion.

Implementing targeted policies and gender sensitivity training.

Enhancing recruitment and retention with adequate facilities and support.

Promoting women into leadership roles.

2. Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy (UGPS 2018–2028)

The UN’s UGPS sets measurable goals for increasing women’s participation by 2028:

15% of military personnel in troop contingents,

25% of military observers and staff officers,

30% of individual police officers,

20% of specialized police units.

3. The Elsie Initiative Fund

Established in 2019 and hosted by UN Women, this fund supports national institutions in breaking down structural barriers. It has helped 33 institutions across 21 countries improve gender-responsive policies, infrastructures, and leadership training programs.

Beyond Peacekeeping: Women as Peacebuilders

Women’s influence extends far beyond peacekeeping missions. From national peace processes to grassroots activism, women are often the first responders to crises. Studies show that peace agreements involving women are more likely to be successfully implemented and endure over time.

Women's organizations, especially at the local level, play a critical role in de-escalating tensions, delivering humanitarian aid, and rebuilding social cohesion. Yet, these contributions are often overlooked or underfunded.

A Global Agenda for Women, Peace and Security

The UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda—launched through Resolution 1325 in 2000—was a milestone in recognizing women’s rights and roles in conflict resolution and peacebuilding. Now, 25 years later, its objectives remain both vital and urgent.

In 2025, global attention will focus on gender equality and peace with two major events:

The 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action , calling for fully funded national plans and grassroots empowerment.

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, where nations will discuss new peacekeeping models and the future role of gender parity in global security.

Gender Equality is Not Optional

As the UN looks to reform and reimagine its peacekeeping operations, gender equality must remain at the core of these efforts. Women's leadership in peacekeeping enhances mission success, protects vulnerable populations, and lays the foundation for lasting peace. Ensuring their full participation isn’t merely a goal—it’s a necessity for effective and just peacekeeping.