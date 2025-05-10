Left Menu

IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amid Indian Opposition

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $1 billion disbursement to Pakistan under its Extended Fund Facility. India abstained from voting, citing concerns over the efficacy and misuse of IMF funds due to Pakistan's track record and state-sponsored terrorism. This decision is part of a broader $7 billion aid package aimed at ensuring Pakistan's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-05-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 15:22 IST
IMF Approves $1 Billion Disbursement to Pakistan Amid Indian Opposition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light for the immediate release of approximately USD 1 billion to Pakistan as part of its Extended Fund Facility. This move is part of a broader strategy to bolster Pakistan's economic reform initiatives.

India abstained from voting at the IMF meeting in Washington, citing concerns over the misuse of funds, especially in regard to Pakistan's history of state-sponsored terrorism. India's opposition also focused on the perceived ineffectiveness of IMF programs in compelling Pakistan to implement lasting reforms.

Deputy Managing Director and Chair Nigel Clarke mentioned that Pakistan continues to face significant risks, driven by global economic uncertainty and internal vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, the IMF has approved a total disbursement of USD 2.1 billion under the current arrangement, with plans to aid Pakistan in building resilience against economic and climate challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

Tragic Clash in Ecuador's Amazon: Soldiers Ambushed by Armed Group

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan Conflict

Escalating Tensions: Missile Strikes and Retaliation in the India-Pakistan C...

 Pakistan
3
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan and India Trade Blows Over Airbase Attacks

 Pakistan
4
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Brands Are Navigating the Metaverse to Reshape Consumer Engagement

Virtual Power: How Metaverse Is Revolutionizing Clean and Resilient Energy Systems

GPS Drifters Reveal How Urban Wind Currents Spread Plastic Pollution Across Ontario

Can Road Design Slow Us Down? A Swiss Study Tests Urban Speed with Virtual Reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025