Goa Explores Nuclear Power Possibility

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that states are encouraged to consider nuclear power projects, with initial discussions for Goa being underway. Goa lacks conventional power plants and is examining future possibilities. The meeting also touched on financial support for urban development and infrastructure improvements under central government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has called upon state administrations to investigate the feasibility of establishing nuclear power plants in their territories, as revealed by Union Minister for Power, Manohar Lal Khattar. Goa is currently in discussions about this prospect, despite its lack of existing thermal, hydro, or solar energy facilities.

Khattar, speaking after a meeting with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other officials, highlighted the nation's goal to boost nuclear power generation from eight gigawatts to 100 gigawatts by 2047. He emphasized that Goa's proposal for a nuclear facility would receive positive consideration, should it be submitted.

Besides nuclear energy, the talks covered urban and power development, with the Union government pledging substantial financial support for electric buses, water supply, and sewerage treatment initiatives in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

