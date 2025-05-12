Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Vows to Restore Tribal Job Quota in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed the state government's commitment to reinstating 100% reservation for local tribals in government jobs within Agency areas. Despite prior legal challenges, Naidu pledges to explore options to restore or ensure justice similar to GO No. 3, emphasizing tribal welfare and community engagement.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to securing 100% reservation in government jobs for local tribals in Agency areas. This assurance comes despite the prior judicial annulment of GO No. 3, initially aimed at enacting similar benefits for tribals back in 2000. The Chief Minister discussed potential avenues with state officials during a meeting focused on Tribal Welfare.

Naidu highlighted that in 1986, a government order facilitated a full reservation for Girijans in teacher positions within Agency areas. However, GO No. 3, introduced in 2000 to broaden scope, was revoked after legal battles. Tribal beneficiaries, who accrued 4,626 teaching posts, lost these advantages in 2020 following a Supreme Court intervention, partly due to the previous administration's delay in appealing.

Addressing this setback, Naidu is consulting legal experts on restoring GO No. 3 or ensuring comparable relief for tribals. Strategies include statutory amendments or new legislative measures while sincerely engaging with tribal communities for their input. The government also remains focused on elevating Girijan living standards through distinct welfare initiatives, education, and healthcare improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

