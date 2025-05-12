Left Menu

Latu Devta Shrine Opens Amid Renovation and Development in Uttarakhand

Latu Devta shrine in Uttarakhand opened on Buddha Purnima. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted state developments and cultural preservation, emphasizing the significance of religious sites. The government works on infrastructure, including roads and a railway, alongside temple renovations to enhance spiritual tourism and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 22:30 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The shrine of Latu Devta, the brother of Goddess Nanda Devi, reopened its doors on Buddha Purnima. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at Latu Dham, offering prayers for national and state prosperity.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's religious significance, CM Dhami mentioned major sites like Tungnath and Jageshwar. He praised Latu Dham's cultural and historical importance, emphasizing its role in preserving ancient traditions. The tradition of visiting the temple blindfolded was noted as a testament to faith.

The state government is renovating ancient temples and enhancing infrastructure, with an all-weather road and rapid progress on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line. Meanwhile, master plan efforts in Badrinath and Kedarnath aim to improve visitor facilities. Earlier, CM Dhami attended the Shri Peetham Sthapana Mahotsav at Dol Ashram, foreseeing its future as a global spiritual center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

