Latu Devta Shrine Opens Amid Renovation and Development in Uttarakhand

The shrine of Latu Devta, the brother of Goddess Nanda Devi, reopened its doors on Buddha Purnima. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at Latu Dham, offering prayers for national and state prosperity.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's religious significance, CM Dhami mentioned major sites like Tungnath and Jageshwar. He praised Latu Dham's cultural and historical importance, emphasizing its role in preserving ancient traditions. The tradition of visiting the temple blindfolded was noted as a testament to faith.

The state government is renovating ancient temples and enhancing infrastructure, with an all-weather road and rapid progress on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line. Meanwhile, master plan efforts in Badrinath and Kedarnath aim to improve visitor facilities. Earlier, CM Dhami attended the Shri Peetham Sthapana Mahotsav at Dol Ashram, foreseeing its future as a global spiritual center.

(With inputs from agencies.)