Left Menu

Goa Launches Ambitious Govt Office Project and Reviews Urban Initiatives

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurated a Government Office Complex in Bicholim, set at Rs 57.33 crore. The complex aims to enhance administrative efficiency and streamline services. Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed urban development projects, including a push for 24x7 ‘Drink from Tap’ water supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:34 IST
Goa Launches Ambitious Govt Office Project and Reviews Urban Initiatives
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for a new Government Office Complex in Bicholim. Valued at Rs 57.33 crore, this modern facility aims to streamline administration and public service delivery, featuring a library and open hall. Completion is expected in 18 months.

During the event, CM Sawant reaffirmed Goa's commitment to improving public infrastructure and seamless governance. He addressed the media, highlighting the project's significance in bolstering infrastructure and promoting online services alongside traditional administration.

Present at the ceremony were Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye and Maem MLA Shri Premendra Shet. Further, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Goa's leadership to assess progress in key urban initiatives, such as AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, and the Drink from Tap scheme, promising support for further development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025