Goa Launches Ambitious Govt Office Project and Reviews Urban Initiatives
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurated a Government Office Complex in Bicholim, set at Rs 57.33 crore. The complex aims to enhance administrative efficiency and streamline services. Meanwhile, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed urban development projects, including a push for 24x7 ‘Drink from Tap’ water supply.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for a new Government Office Complex in Bicholim. Valued at Rs 57.33 crore, this modern facility aims to streamline administration and public service delivery, featuring a library and open hall. Completion is expected in 18 months.
During the event, CM Sawant reaffirmed Goa's commitment to improving public infrastructure and seamless governance. He addressed the media, highlighting the project's significance in bolstering infrastructure and promoting online services alongside traditional administration.
Present at the ceremony were Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye and Maem MLA Shri Premendra Shet. Further, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Goa's leadership to assess progress in key urban initiatives, such as AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, and the Drink from Tap scheme, promising support for further development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Urban Development: New Roads Ahead
Rajasthan's Leap: Powering Urban Development with Center's Support
Amruta Fadnavis Lauds WAVES 2025 as a Global Cultural Catalyst
Smart isn’t enough: Researchers call for human-centric shift in urban development
Amaravati: A Bold New Chapter in Urban Development