Goa Launches Ambitious Govt Office Project and Reviews Urban Initiatives

On Monday, Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant laid the foundation stone for a new Government Office Complex in Bicholim. Valued at Rs 57.33 crore, this modern facility aims to streamline administration and public service delivery, featuring a library and open hall. Completion is expected in 18 months.

During the event, CM Sawant reaffirmed Goa's commitment to improving public infrastructure and seamless governance. He addressed the media, highlighting the project's significance in bolstering infrastructure and promoting online services alongside traditional administration.

Present at the ceremony were Bicholim MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye and Maem MLA Shri Premendra Shet. Further, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met with Goa's leadership to assess progress in key urban initiatives, such as AMRUT, Smart Cities Mission, and the Drink from Tap scheme, promising support for further development.

(With inputs from agencies.)