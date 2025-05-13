Delhi BJP Lauds PM Modi's Firm Stance Against Terrorism

In a significant endorsement, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Virendra Sachdeva commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address concerning Operation Sindoor, emphasizing the strong message to Pakistan that "terror and talks cannot coexist." Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva affirmed the nation's unwavering support for Modi and the country's armed forces.

During his address, PM Modi extended a salute to the valor and fortitude of India's armed forces, scientists, and intelligence agencies, underscoring the nation's dual display of strength and restraint in recent events. Modi explicitly criticized Pakistan's government and military for perpetuating terrorism, warning it will precipitate their downfall unless they dismantle their terror infrastructure.

Emphasizing India's firm policy, PM Modi declared that negotiations with Pakistan will solely focus on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reflecting on Buddha Purnima, he highlighted that peace is achieved through strength, reiterating India's commitment to protect its principles while ensuring every citizen lives with dignity. Modi concluded by lauding the courage and unity of the Indian people and armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)