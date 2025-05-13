Left Menu

India's Iron Fist: PM Modi's Stern Stand Against Terrorism

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a 'loud and clear' warning to Pakistan, emphasizing India's zero tolerance for terrorism. Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury echoes support for Modi's firm stance, underscoring the nation's resilience and preparedness to counter threats decisively and decisively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 09:33 IST
Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm declaration against terrorism from Pakistan, following India's recent 'Operation Sindoor.' In his first national address post-operation, PM Modi made it clear that India will not tolerate terrorism or any form of escalation from Pakistan.

Chowdhury highlighted India's military precision in recent operations that led Pakistan to seek ceasefire negotiations. He underscored the Prime Minister's clear warning that any act of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan will be dealt with a severe response, indicating a shift in India's security strategy.

The Tripura Minister lauded the efforts of Indian defense forces in maintaining border security and emphasized the state's unwavering support for Modi's three pillars of security: Decisive Retaliation, No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail, and No Distinction between terror sponsors and terrorists. These principles aim to tackle terrorist threats with an aggressive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

