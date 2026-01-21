Bangladesh Refuses T20 Matches in India Backed by Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its support for Bangladesh's decision to not play its T20 World Cup matches in India over security issues. This stance has been communicated to the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of an important board meeting set for Wednesday.

Scheduled to begin on February 7, the World Cup sees Bangladesh's group-stage matches marked for Indian venues like Kolkata and Mumbai. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), however, has insisted on shifting these games to Sri Lanka, citing political instability.

Despite discussions between the ICC and the BCB, stances remain firm from both sides. While the ICC urges adherence to the schedule, the BCB stands by its government-backed refusal. Meanwhile, Pakistan remains silent publicly but endorses Bangladesh's position in internal communications with the ICC.

(With inputs from agencies.)