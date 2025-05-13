Left Menu

Traffic Chaos and Mismanagement Mar CUET UG Exam Day

Dozens of students missed their CUET UG exam in Noida due to traffic and misdirection issues. Students and parents are pleading with authorities to reschedule. Many traveled long distances only to face entry denial for being late by a few minutes.

Updated: 13-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:47 IST
Traffic Chaos and Mismanagement Mar CUET UG Exam Day
Students and Parents wait outside exam center (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the opening day of the CUET UG exam in Noida, numerous aspirants were denied entry for arriving mere minutes late due to traffic diversions and misdirection issues. Frustrated students and parents stood outside, pleading for over thirty minutes with officials for leniency.

Anmol Bhati, a candidate who left Bulandshahr at 4 AM, cited late buses and an incorrect drop-off location as reasons for his tardiness. Many candidates expressed concerns about being assigned centers miles away from their chosen options, compelling them to cover unreasonable distances.

Parents, enduring the harsh weather without basic amenities, urge the National Testing Agency to reschedule missed exams and consider genuine pleas. The CUET UG serves as an entry point for undergraduate courses and is conducted nationwide from May 13 to June 3, featuring exams in 13 languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

