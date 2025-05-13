Traffic Chaos and Mismanagement Mar CUET UG Exam Day

On the opening day of the CUET UG exam in Noida, numerous aspirants were denied entry for arriving mere minutes late due to traffic diversions and misdirection issues. Frustrated students and parents stood outside, pleading for over thirty minutes with officials for leniency.

Anmol Bhati, a candidate who left Bulandshahr at 4 AM, cited late buses and an incorrect drop-off location as reasons for his tardiness. Many candidates expressed concerns about being assigned centers miles away from their chosen options, compelling them to cover unreasonable distances.

Parents, enduring the harsh weather without basic amenities, urge the National Testing Agency to reschedule missed exams and consider genuine pleas. The CUET UG serves as an entry point for undergraduate courses and is conducted nationwide from May 13 to June 3, featuring exams in 13 languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)