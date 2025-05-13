Left Menu

Haryana's CM Lauds Soldiers in BJP's Nationwide 'Tiranga Yatra'

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini led BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', praising the valiant soldiers of Operation Sindoor, a campaign commemorating national pride. Senior BJP figures will lead the nationwide initiative from May 13 to 23, aiming to raise awareness about India's sovereignty through public engagements and social media outreach.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini addresses 'Tiranga Yatra' in Panchkula (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling display of national unity, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Tiranga Yatra' event, saluting soldiers who gave their lives for the nation. Saini emphasized the importance of the campaign in celebrating India's self-esteem and national pride.

The CM remarked, "I bow down to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives for this nation. This is the day of self-esteem, pride, and courage for us," paying tribute to the martyrs of Operation Sindoor. The 'Tiranga Yatra', set to take place nationwide from May 13 to May 23, is a manifestation of national consciousness, unity, and respect.

Coordinated by senior BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra and Vinod Tawde, the campaign will feature prominent political figures leading processions across the country. Ex-servicemen and social activists will join in, while the BJP plans extensive media engagement to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor—a decisive military retaliation launched on May 7 against terror targets following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

