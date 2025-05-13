Revolutionizing Shipping Fuel: Denmark's E-Methanol Plant Leads the Charge
Denmark's groundbreaking e-methanol plant has begun operations, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional fuels. Maersk has committed to purchasing part of its production to power its fleet. This move aligns with global maritime goals to reduce carbon emissions, with expectations of cost parity with fossil fuel by 2035.
Denmark marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the launch of the world's first commercial-scale e-methanol plant. The facility aims to revolutionize shipping fuel options, with global shipping leader Maersk ready to purchase a portion of the production for its container ships.
E-methanol, developed using renewable energy sources, provides a low-emission alternative but has been historically more costly due to limited production scale. European Energy's CEO, Knud Erik Andersen, anticipates cost parity with fossil methanol by 2035, a crucial development for the shipping industry.
The Kasso facility, costing approximately 150 million euros, will annually produce 42,000 metric tons of e-methanol, crucial for Maersk's dual-fuel methanol container vessels. Alongside reducing maritime emissions, e-methanol will serve sectors like plastic manufacturing, with companies like Novo Nordisk and Lego set to benefit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
