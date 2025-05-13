Revolutionizing Shipping Fuel: Denmark's E-Methanol Plant Leads the Charge

Denmark marked a significant milestone on Tuesday with the launch of the world's first commercial-scale e-methanol plant. The facility aims to revolutionize shipping fuel options, with global shipping leader Maersk ready to purchase a portion of the production for its container ships.

E-methanol, developed using renewable energy sources, provides a low-emission alternative but has been historically more costly due to limited production scale. European Energy's CEO, Knud Erik Andersen, anticipates cost parity with fossil methanol by 2035, a crucial development for the shipping industry.

The Kasso facility, costing approximately 150 million euros, will annually produce 42,000 metric tons of e-methanol, crucial for Maersk's dual-fuel methanol container vessels. Alongside reducing maritime emissions, e-methanol will serve sectors like plastic manufacturing, with companies like Novo Nordisk and Lego set to benefit.

