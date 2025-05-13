U.S. and Saudi Arabia Forge $142 Billion Defense Pact

The United States and Saudi Arabia solidified a massive defense deal valued at nearly $142 billion on Tuesday, marking a significant boost in military collaboration. According to the White House, the agreement enables Riyadh to procure cutting-edge equipment and services from U.S. defense firms.

This landmark deal is a part of a larger $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia towards the United States, intending to bolster economic ties between the two countries. A White House factsheet disclosed details of the expansive agreement.

In addition to the defense pact, the contracts include exports of GE gas turbines valued at $14.2 billion and Boeing 737-8 passenger aircraft worth $4.8 billion. The signing took place during President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)