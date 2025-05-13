Left Menu

Amit Shah Pushes for Swift Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Puducherry

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges Puducherry to expedite implementation of new criminal laws and ensure FIRs are in Tamil. He highlights progress in police, courts, and forensics, underlining the importance of NAFIS fingerprints and legal advice by DoP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:46 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Puducherry's Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan to speed up the implementation of three new criminal laws in the Union Territory, emphasizing the necessity for FIRs to be registered in Tamil. This directive was issued during a review meeting focused on the progress of these laws.

The discussions concentrated on various aspects such as police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensic services. Shah commended Puducherry for its effective implementation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership but stressed the urgency of rolling out these laws swiftly.

Shah insisted FIRs be in Tamil, with translations in other languages available if required. He called for comprehensive fingerprinting through NAFIS and exclusive legal counsel by the Director of Prosecution. He also urged the full implementation of e-summons, e-Sakshya, Nyaya Shruti, and forensic provisions. Regular progress reviews by different levels of administration were mandated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

