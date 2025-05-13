Operation Sindoor Success Ignites Tiranga Yatra Nationwide
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul praised PM Modi for Operation Sindoor's success, emphasizing India's strong stance against terrorism. The BJP launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to honor soldiers and spread awareness. The event aims to unify citizens, with leaders and public figures leading marches, turning the initiative into a mass movement.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, stating the nation is fortunate to have his leadership. She highlighted that former military personnel regret not having such leadership during their service, noting Modi's firm stance against terrorism.
Paul further emphasized that PM Modi demonstrated India's capacity to retaliate against terrorist attacks, asserting that the nation won't succumb to nuclear blackmail threats. She reiterated Modi's statement that any form of terrorism will be regarded as an act of war and won't be tolerated.
In a significant public outreach effort, the BJP rolled out a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. This campaign seeks to showcase the valor of Indian soldiers and the success of Operation Sindoor. Launching in Delhi with an iconic march, the yatra will travel to the National War Memorial, featuring participation from political leaders and citizens alike, morphing into a widespread movement for unity and patriotism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
