Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Success Ignites Tiranga Yatra Nationwide

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul praised PM Modi for Operation Sindoor's success, emphasizing India's strong stance against terrorism. The BJP launched a nationwide Tiranga Yatra to honor soldiers and spread awareness. The event aims to unify citizens, with leaders and public figures leading marches, turning the initiative into a mass movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:09 IST
Operation Sindoor Success Ignites Tiranga Yatra Nationwide
BJP leader Agnimitra Paul. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, stating the nation is fortunate to have his leadership. She highlighted that former military personnel regret not having such leadership during their service, noting Modi's firm stance against terrorism.

Paul further emphasized that PM Modi demonstrated India's capacity to retaliate against terrorist attacks, asserting that the nation won't succumb to nuclear blackmail threats. She reiterated Modi's statement that any form of terrorism will be regarded as an act of war and won't be tolerated.

In a significant public outreach effort, the BJP rolled out a nationwide Tiranga Yatra on Tuesday. This campaign seeks to showcase the valor of Indian soldiers and the success of Operation Sindoor. Launching in Delhi with an iconic march, the yatra will travel to the National War Memorial, featuring participation from political leaders and citizens alike, morphing into a widespread movement for unity and patriotism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025