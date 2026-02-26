India Fires Back at Pakistan's UN Remarks on Kashmir

In a sharp rebuttal at the United Nations, India has accused Pakistan of living in 'la-la land' over its assertions regarding Jammu and Kashmir. India's representative, Anupama Singh, highlighted the region's development achievements and high voter turnout as evidence of progress, contrasting it with Pakistan's economic struggles.

Speaking at the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council, Singh rebuffed allegations made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. She portrayed Pakistan's political landscape as unstable and questioned the credibility of its critique on democracy.

Singh asserted that Jammu and Kashmir's developmental strides are undeniable, and any attempts by Pakistan to undermine this narrative are futile. She urged Pakistan to focus on resolving its internal issues instead of perpetuating unfounded propaganda against India.