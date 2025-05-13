U.S. Sanctions Strike Iran-China Oil Network Amid Nuclear Talks

The United States took decisive action against a shipping network involved in transporting Iranian oil to China, imposing sanctions aimed at disrupting its operations. The State Department announced the measures on Tuesday, highlighting the network's role in financially supporting militant actions by the Houthis and other groups.

The network is accused of channeling billions in oil revenue to Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, allegedly using the front company, Sepehr Energy, to mask transactions. This move comes shortly after a fourth round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and U.S. representatives concluded in Oman.

Officials believe that profits from these oil sales have fueled military offensives and attacks in strategic regions, including the Red Sea. The sanctions aim to dismantle the financial infrastructure sustaining these activities and press Iran for compliance in ongoing diplomatic talks.

