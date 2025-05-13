Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Strike Iran-China Oil Network Amid Nuclear Talks

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on a network accused of shipping Iranian oil to China, aiding Iran's financial support for militant activities. This action follows recent nuclear negotiations and targets the involvement of Iran's military and Sepehr Energy in facilitating these transactions.

Updated: 13-05-2025 20:13 IST
  • United States

The United States took decisive action against a shipping network involved in transporting Iranian oil to China, imposing sanctions aimed at disrupting its operations. The State Department announced the measures on Tuesday, highlighting the network's role in financially supporting militant actions by the Houthis and other groups.

The network is accused of channeling billions in oil revenue to Iran's Armed Forces General Staff, allegedly using the front company, Sepehr Energy, to mask transactions. This move comes shortly after a fourth round of nuclear negotiations between Iran and U.S. representatives concluded in Oman.

Officials believe that profits from these oil sales have fueled military offensives and attacks in strategic regions, including the Red Sea. The sanctions aim to dismantle the financial infrastructure sustaining these activities and press Iran for compliance in ongoing diplomatic talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

