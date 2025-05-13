Left Menu

China Slashes Tariffs on U.S. Goods: A Step Towards Economic Reconciliation

China has announced a significant reduction in tariffs on U.S. goods, lowering duties to 10% for 90 days. The move reverses earlier hikes to 34% and cancels additional planned rates. This decision aims to foster economic and trade exchanges beneficial to both nations and the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:30 IST
In a strategic move towards improving strained economic relations, China has announced a reduction in tariffs on American goods. Starting 12:01 pm on Wednesday, duties will be slashed to 10% for an initial 90-day period, according to the Chinese finance ministry.

This decision comes after the previously imposed 34% duties, which were set to be further increased, were deemed excessive by both nations' producers and consumers. The newly announced tariff rate marks a substantial cut and aligns with economic expectations in both countries.

The move is seen as a positive step in facilitating smoother trade exchanges between China and the United States, with both sides hoping it will breathe new life into the global economy, fostering mutual benefits and stronger trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

