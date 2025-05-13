Violence Erupts in Jhangha: Transgender Community Demands Justice After Brutal Attack

Tension erupted in Jhangha on Tuesday following a vicious attack on a transgender individual, Seema, highlighting ongoing issues faced by the community. The attack left Seema with critical injuries, necessitating immediate medical attention and transfer to a district hospital.

The incident occurred early in the morning, near Dubauli crossing, in the vicinity of another transgender person's residence. Locals reported that a group of youths launched the attack using sticks and rods, in what seemed to be retaliation stemming from a previous night's altercation during a local ceremony.

As word of the attack spread, a large assembly of transgender individuals gathered to call for justice at the hospital and the New Bazar police outpost. Authorities have responded by detaining two individuals, Deepak Rajbhar and Akash Sahni, while assuring the community of a thorough investigation to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)