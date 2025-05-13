Left Menu

Tensions Mount as U.S. Sanctions Clash with Iran Talks

Iran expressed that recent discussions with the U.S. have been productive, but new U.S. sanctions are undermining negotiations. Washington targeted a shipping network linked to Iranian oil shipments. Despite the willingness for diplomacy, significant disagreements persist as further talks on Tehran's nuclear program are planned.

Updated: 13-05-2025 22:00 IST
In a recent development, Iran highlighted the productive nature of talks with the U.S., though criticized Washington's decision to impose additional sanctions. The new sanctions target a shipping network allegedly transporting Iranian oil to China, creating friction in ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, commented on the sidelines of a book fair, emphasizing the inconsistency of U.S. sanctions with the negotiation process. Both countries continue to seek diplomatic solutions but face significant obstacles in resolving longstanding nuclear disputes.

As diplomatic channels remain open, the shadow of previous military threats looms large. President Trump, speaking in Riyadh, reiterated his view of Iran as a major destabilizing force in the Middle East. The outcome of ongoing talks remains uncertain, with strategic red lines yet to be crossed.

