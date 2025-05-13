Tensions Mount as U.S. Sanctions Clash with Iran Talks
Iran expressed that recent discussions with the U.S. have been productive, but new U.S. sanctions are undermining negotiations. Washington targeted a shipping network linked to Iranian oil shipments. Despite the willingness for diplomacy, significant disagreements persist as further talks on Tehran's nuclear program are planned.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, commented on the sidelines of a book fair, emphasizing the inconsistency of U.S. sanctions with the negotiation process. Both countries continue to seek diplomatic solutions but face significant obstacles in resolving longstanding nuclear disputes.
As diplomatic channels remain open, the shadow of previous military threats looms large. President Trump, speaking in Riyadh, reiterated his view of Iran as a major destabilizing force in the Middle East. The outcome of ongoing talks remains uncertain, with strategic red lines yet to be crossed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
