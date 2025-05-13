Securing the Power Sector: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Challenges

Amidst rising geopolitical tensions, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal has urged states to prioritize infrastructure security and strengthen cybersecurity within the power sector.

During a regional power conference, Agarwal underscored the importance of implementing power islanding schemes and adhering to cybersecurity protocols, citing past incidents like the Mumbai power outage in 2020.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal further addressed the need for pumped storage projects and battery energy systems to expand nuclear capacity, while stressing reforms in distribution sectors for financial viability.

