Securing the Power Sector: Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Challenges

Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal urges states to secure power sector infrastructure amid geopolitical tensions. Emphasizing power islanding schemes, cybersecurity protocols, and pumping storage projects to enhance nuclear capacity. Lawmakers prioritize cost-reflective tariffs, timely dues, and smart meters for viable distribution networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising geopolitical tensions, Union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal has urged states to prioritize infrastructure security and strengthen cybersecurity within the power sector.

During a regional power conference, Agarwal underscored the importance of implementing power islanding schemes and adhering to cybersecurity protocols, citing past incidents like the Mumbai power outage in 2020.

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal further addressed the need for pumped storage projects and battery energy systems to expand nuclear capacity, while stressing reforms in distribution sectors for financial viability.

