Gujarat Sets Record with Over 10,280 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs Boosting Health Access

Gujarat marks a monumental stride in healthcare delivery by inaugurating more than 10,280 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across the state. This initiative, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, aims to extend accessible healthcare to urban and rural populations, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's office.

These Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs function as key health centers, integrating primary care with necessary referral services to ensure citizens receive affordable and high-standard medical treatments. The network comprises 1,484 Primary Health Centers, 7,717 Sub-Health Centers, 417 Urban Primary Health Centers, and 670 Urban Aarogya Mandirs.

Reinforcing healthcare access, Gujarat has appointed 7,600 Community Health Officers across these facilities. The Dokalav Sub-Health Center in Mahisagar district achieved a milestone as India's first National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certified Aarogya Mandir. This certification, governed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, underlines the state's commitment to enhancing public health institutions.

In the fiscal year 2024-25, Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs organized over 66,900 health camps, aiding more than 38.46 lakh citizens. Sub-Health Centers hosted 59,900 camps for 33.20 lakh people, while Primary Health Centers conducted 7,010 camps for over 5.25 lakh individuals. These health camps offer diverse specialist services including surgery, ophthalmology, and dental care, alongside critical procedures like surgeries and generating Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) IDs.

To universalize healthcare accessibility, Gujarat has established Model Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs at notable tourist attractions such as Gir National Park and the Statue of Unity. These centers not only provide medical care to tourists but also enhance services for local communities, ensuring health facilities truly meet the needs of residents and visitors. (ANI)

